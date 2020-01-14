Surprisingly, TikTok was the Most Downloaded iOS app in Q4 of 2019 – Check out the Top 10

Surprisingly, the controversial video-sharing app TikTok was the most downloaded app on the App Store in the world in the last quarter of 2019. According to the analytics company, SensorTower, TikTok took the first spot as the most downloaded iOS app followed by YouTube, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

TikTok and Call of Duty: Mobile Reigns Supreme as Most Downloaded Last Year

Apart from the most downloaded category, TikTok took the second position as the most downloaded app in the United States. TikTok was accused of sending personal data to China along with violating child protection laws. In this regard, the company was fined a total of $5.7M by the FTC for unrelated child protection violations.

Paste Your Face onto GIFs with this New App that Uses Deepfake Tech

US Navy banned TikTok from being installed on smartphones issued by the government and labeled the app as a 'cybersecurity threat'. Even after the app being controversial, it still took the top spot last quarter as the most downloaded app.

Below is the list of the top 10 most downloaded apps in the United States.

Disney+ TikTok YouTube Gmail Netflix Facebook Messenger Facebook Amazon Instagram Spotify

YouTube was the most downloaded app in the first three quarters of 2019 and Disney+ and TikTok ended its streak. However, WhatsApp took the top post in Europe followed by TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Google Maps.

DOOM and DOOM II for iOS Gains 60fps Gameplay and Free Add-ons Support

Apart from the apps, when it comes to games, Call of Duty: Mobile marked its name in all categories. This includes most downloaded apps worldwide, App Store worldwide, Google Play worldwide, most downloaded in the US, App Store US, Google Play the US, most downloaded in Europe, App Store Europe, and Google Play Europe.

Other games to be part of the mix are Ink Inc, Mario Kart Tour, and Rescue Cut. The entire list of apps and games is quite fascinating. Check the entire report from SensorTower.

That's all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on the subject? Share your views on TikTok with us in the comments.