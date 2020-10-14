The 99% Discount On The Stone River eLearning Lifetime Membership Is Worth It – Avail Offer Now

Learning never really stops and if you stop learning you don’t really grow as an individual. For the purpose of career growth and individual growth it is essential that you invest in yourself. What better way is to invest in eLearning opportunities? Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Stone River eLearning Lifetime Membership. The offer will expire in just a few hours, so avail it right away.

Stone River eLearning Features

This amazing bundle includes 800+ courses that range from tech, coding, animations and so much more. The lifetime membership ensures that you are never out of things to learn. Not only will you benefit from the knowledge but your organization will benefit as well. The bundle includes VIP perks as well so you don’t want to miss it. Here are highlights of what the Stone River eLearning Lifetime Membership has in store for you:

Access to all current content; 800+ courses & 4,800+ hours

All level courses available on web & mobile programming, web design, game app creation, 3D-animation & more

Instruction for using Bootstrap, Unity 3D, Java, Python, MySQL, node.js, CSS & more

Unlimited free certification exams, personal guidance on what to learn, eBooks, & a 1-year subscription to CodeMag

Skills for advancing your career or learning a hobby

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming

Certifications of completion are included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 60 days of purchase

Experience level required: all levels

Restrictions: access your account on only 1 device at a time

Requirements

Internet browser required (mobile or desktop)

Instructor

The courses have been designed by experts who believe that learning new skills is the only way to be better individuals. The company is passionate about teaching people and they have not compromised on the quality of content. It is safe to say that you will be making a great investment.

Original Price Stone River eLearning Lifetime Membership: $11,500

Wccftech Discount Price Stone River eLearning Lifetime Membership: $89