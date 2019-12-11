Complete Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

Six Sigma is a training that organizations all over the world pay good money for. If you are someone who is serious about career growth, then this deal is for you. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount on the Complete Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle and it will expire very soon. An opportunity like this won’t come your way very often, so avail it right away.

Complete Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle features

The bundle is extensive and contains 15 amazing courses. Each course will help you master lean & six sigma in no time at all. You will then be able to put your career in an overdrive within a matter of a few days. Here are highlights of what the Complete Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle has in store for you:

Lean Masterclass: Part 2 (Become a Certified Lean Expert)

Specialize in Lean Management Manufacturing & Service

The Ultimate Six Sigma Yellow Belt: Minitab Proficiency

Become a Certified Six Sigma Yellow Belt, Master Minitab & Demystify 40+ Six Sigma Tools

Six Sigma Green Belt Masterclass: Expertise on Minitab

Become Certified Six Sigma Green Belt, Master Minitab & Uncover 100+ Six Sigma Tools

Minitab Basics: Hypothesis Testing for Beginners

Master 7 Hypothesis Tests on Minitab

Minitab Basics: Top 10 Graphical Tools for Beginners

Explore 10 Graphical Tools That Will Help You Get Ahead

Minitab Basics: Top 7 Control Charts for Beginners

Enhance Your Minitab Analytical Skills & Master 7 Control Charts

Lean Six Sigma Introduction Specialist

Become a Specialist In Teaching Others Lean Six Sigma

Six Sigma Green Belt: Become a Kano Analysis Specialist

Systematically Identify & Prioritize Customer Needs

Six Sigma Black Belt: Become a QFD Specialist

Systematically Convert Customer Needs to Process Requirements In 7 Easy Steps

The Voice of Customer (VOC) Techniques

Understand Customer Needs & Wants

Lean Masterclass: Part 1 (Become Certified Lean Proficient)

Increase Your Impact, Influence & Income

Process Mapping Masterclass: A Practical Guide for Beginners

Create Process Flowcharts & Swimlane Diagrams with Real-Life Examples

Active Listening: A Practical Guide to Being an Active Listener

Harness Your Charisma to Increase Your Impact, Influence & Income

Lean Masterclass: Become a Certified Just-In-Time Specialist

Get Down to Brass Tacks with One of the Crucial Pillars of Lean Methodology

Six Sigma White Belt: Learn Six Sigma & Grow Your Potential

Catalyze Your High Paid Project Management Journey with a Six Sigma White Belt Primer

The bundle has been designed and brought to you by AIGPE - Advanced Innovation Group Pro Excellence. The trainings and certifications provided by this company have gained recognition all over the world. So, don’t miss your chance and avail the offer now!

Original Price Complete Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle: $2,843.91

Wccftech Discount Price Complete Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle: $31

