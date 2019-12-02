The 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Desktop Is Up For A Massive Discount For A Couple Of Weeks – Avail Now
We treat our bodies with great food, exercise and the best modern medicines to keep it running and productive at all times. Our computers demand the same care and attention but many of us are very lazy about giving our computers the love they need. We are here to help you with this. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount on the 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Desktop. The offer will expire in a couple of weeks, so avail it right away.
2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Desktop features
This bundle is extensive and contains some of the best, award winning apps of the year. These applications will enhance productivity and keep your computers running for longer and with greater efficiency. Here are highlights of what the 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Desktop has to offer:
- Parallels Desktop 15
Run Thousands of Windows Apps Without Compromising on Performance or Rebooting
- PDF Expert
This Apple Editors' Choice Winner Will Revolutionize the Way You Work & Collaborate with Documents
- iMazing
Manage & Transfer All of Your iOS Data (Like Photos & Music) Between Devices in One App
- Aurora HDR 2019
This Best of Mac Award Winner is the World's Most Powerful HDR Software
- XMind 8 Pro
Keep Your Best Ideas at the Front of Your Mind with a Mapping Tool Trusted by Millions
- Banktivity 7
Pay off Debt & Grow Your Wealth with This Award-Winning Tool
- NetSpot Pro
Optimize Your Wi-Fi Connection with This Powerful Wi-Fi Analysis Application
- Windscribe VPN Pro
Hello, Private Browsing! Protect Your Online Data on an Unlimited Number of Devices with One Purchase
- Live Home 3D Pro for Mac
Make Any Home Design Project A Breeze with This TopTenReviews Gold Award Winner
- TextExpander
Save Time & Keystrokes with This Award-Winning Typing Shortcut Tool
- Disk Drill PRO
Protect Yourself from Data Loss for Life with the Top Data Recovery System for PC & Mac
- RapidWeaver 8
Build the Site You've Always Wanted with an Intuitive UI, Hundreds of Add-ons & Absolutely Zero Code
- DeltaWalker Pro
Seamlessly Compare & Synchronize Hundreds of Thousands of Files & Folders Side-By-Side
Original Price 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Desktop: $1,267.8
Wccftech Discount Price 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Desktop: $59.99
Get a further 40% off using code CMSAVE40 (expires 12/3)