Dirt 5 Trailer Shows Off New Locations and Modes, Free PS4-to-PS5 Upgrade Confirmed

Dirt 5 promises to be one of this year’s biggest racing games, and today Codemasters dropped a new trailer showing off some of the game’s locations, modes, and features. Highlights include peeks at tracks set in Brazil, Morocco, and the Southwestern United States, and the confirmation that the Gymkhana arcade stunt mode returns. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

PlayStation 5’s Boost Clock Design Opens Up a Lot of Opportunities, Says Developer

Here’s a rundown of all the modes included in Dirt 5:

Gymkhana – This favorite mode makes its return for the first time since Dirt Showdown. Players jump, drift and donut around purpose-built stunt arenas marked out with barrels, tires, and cones. String together tricks to trigger multipliers to hit a target score within the time limit. Gymkhana is as much about style as it is about substance.

– This favorite mode makes its return for the first time since Dirt Showdown. Players jump, drift and donut around purpose-built stunt arenas marked out with barrels, tires, and cones. String together tricks to trigger multipliers to hit a target score within the time limit. Gymkhana is as much about style as it is about substance. Landrush – Circuit-based, rough terrain with jolting jumps and technically challenging sections. Weather and track conditions change on-the-fly during the event to mix-up this pack race mode.

– Circuit-based, rough terrain with jolting jumps and technically challenging sections. Weather and track conditions change on-the-fly during the event to mix-up this pack race mode. Rally Raid – Controlling machines built for extreme off-road, Rally Raid challenges are point to point with split routes, where drivers can grab some serious air.

– Controlling machines built for extreme off-road, Rally Raid challenges are point to point with split routes, where drivers can grab some serious air. Ice Breaker – As the name suggests, players battle short circuits that take place entirely on ice. Throttle control and precise drifting are crucial to master this mode.

– As the name suggests, players battle short circuits that take place entirely on ice. Throttle control and precise drifting are crucial to master this mode. Stampede – Hard, unforgiving natural landscape, built for rough-and-ready machines. The layout is unmarked with major undulations over mud and sand.

– Hard, unforgiving natural landscape, built for rough-and-ready machines. The layout is unmarked with major undulations over mud and sand. Path Finder – Another new game mode. Controlled speed and more strategy are the keys to success. Hardcore off-road terrain packed with steep jumps and rock-strewn paths.

– Another new game mode. Controlled speed and more strategy are the keys to success. Hardcore off-road terrain packed with steep jumps and rock-strewn paths. Sprint – Amplified racing at its craziest. 900bhp, enormous wings and four different sized wheels. Left turns only on oval and circular tracks. One for the drifters.

– Amplified racing at its craziest. 900bhp, enormous wings and four different sized wheels. Left turns only on oval and circular tracks. One for the drifters. Ultra Cross – Varied terrain and unpredictable circuit design. Classic rallycross amplified for the ultimate challenge.

Dirt 5 skids onto PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on October 9, and Xbox Series X and PS5 versions have been promised for those consoles’ launches. Codemasters has confirmed that Dirt 5 will support Smart Delivery on Xbox Series X and something similar on PS5, allowing players to upgrade to next-gen for free.