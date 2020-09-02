Director Ridley Scott on Epic Games’ Parody of Apple’s Iconic 1984 Ad: Ehh

Ridley Scott, the acclaimed director who had also directed Apple's iconic 1984 Superbowl Macintosh commercial, has commented on Epic's parody of the ad and his comments were not too positive.

1984 is considered a masterpiece in advertising and regularly ranks near the top of everyone's list when it comes to the best commercials ever made. The 1-minute ad, which only ran once on TV, was created for a cost of $370,000 back in 1984, and was responsible for selling $3.5 million Macintosh models. The commercial showed IBM as the dominating villain, while Apple was portrayed as the underdog.

When Epic violated Apple's App Store guidelines and got Fortnite banned, they had a parody video pre-prepared to post once the expected happened. The ad portrays Epic as some sort of savior, with Apple as the villain. The video is titled #FreeFortnite on YouTube, which is ironic as the company could have fought Apple in the courts without hurting its user base on iOS and Mac.

When asked by IGN if he had seen Epic's parody of his legendary commercial, Ridley Scott said the following:

“I sure have and I wrote to them because on the one hand I can be fully complimented by the fact they copied [my commercial] shot for shot. But pity the message is so ordinary when they could have been talking about democracy or more powerful things… And they didn’t use it.” “I think the animation was terrific, the idea was terrific, the message was ‘ehh’.”

At the time of writing, Fortnite has launched its new season and it's not available for iPhone, iPad and Mac users. On Mac, Epic already had its own payment mechanism, without any commission going to Apple, but they still pulled the game.

In case you have not seen either one of these videos, here they are. This is Apple's Macintosh commercial:

And this is Epic's parody:

Perhaps, Epic forgot to add in its parody that it's not facing just one villain - the villains also include Google, Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo, which all take a 30% cut of in-app purchases.