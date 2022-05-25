Dino Crisis Is Coming to the PlayStation Plus Classics Library, New Banner Suggests

Dino Crisis, the first entry in the survival horror series by CAPCOM, may be coming to the new PlayStation Plus Classics library in the future, judging from a new PlayStation Network banner.

As reported by multiple users on Twitter, the banner featuring main character Regina is being shown on the Asian PlayStation Network to promote the new PlayStation Plus benefits, only that Dino Crisis is not among the available classic titles. As such, this seems to suggest that the classic survival horror by CAPCOM could be launching soon as a PlayStation Classic release.

Dragon’s Dogma 10th Anniversary Website Launched

I logged onto the Hong Kong store and can confirm this is real. However Dino Crisis isn't available to download or purchase.....yet. https://t.co/rzpFRmdpa9 pic.twitter.com/GPyqpIrV5X — Windy Corner TV - Robert (@windycornertv) May 25, 2022

@PlayStation why do you have Dino Crisis on the cover for Classic Games but there’s NO Dino Crisis!!!!! Don’t play with my emotion like this😭😭😭😭 I want my DC back! #DinoCrisis pic.twitter.com/QW3lnUDalM — Bob Chen (@b890242005) May 24, 2022

The Dino Crisis series has been dormant for quite a long time and shows no sign of returning. Hiroyuki Kobayashi, the planner of the original game and producer of the second and third entry in the series, is currently involved in the development of Exoprimal, which will be the first game in a long time by CAPCOM to feature dinosaurs so there the chance that the Japanese publisher will consider bringing Dino Crisis back if it does well.

The original Dino Crisis was released back in 1999 on the original PlayStation and was later ported to PC and Dreamcast. The now-classic survival horror by CAPCOM was also released on the PlayStation Network in 2006.