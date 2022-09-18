Menu
Diablo IV Gets Almost One Hour of Leaked Gameplay Footage

Francesco De Meo
Sep 18, 2022, 01:10 PM EDT
Diablo IV

New Diablo IV gameplay footage has been shared online, showing more of the highly anticipated next entry in the series.

The new footage, which can be found here, has been captured from a friends and family beta build, and provides a good look at the general gameplay of the next entry in the series and several gameplay mechanics. As the footage has been taken from an early build, we must remember it is not representative of the final game's quality, which is still quite far from release.

Diablo IV will release sometime next year on PC and consoles. The fourth main entry in the series promises to shake up the experience a bit with richer character customization, over one hundred dungeons, a more open-ended experience, and more.

Diablo IV’s version of Sanctuary is massive, and every inch is rife with opportunity for adventure. Character customization in the game is richer and more extensive than ever, and players will be able to let their curiosity (and perhaps foolishness) guide them through over 140 dungeons and dozens of side quests in their pursuit of victory over Lilith’s forces . . . and ever-more-powerful gear. Mighty world bosses pose added challenge throughout Sanctuary, encouraging players to team up with others they encounter on their journeys to defeat them and reap their treasures. And for the first time, players can forever alter the world around them by conquering and converting corrupted Strongholds into friendly outposts.

Diablo IV releases on a yet-to-be-confirmed 2023 release date on PC and consoles with cross-play and cross-progression functionalities. We will keep you updated on the game's beta and release date as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

