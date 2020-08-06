Diablo Immortal Gets New Dev Update; Activision Says It’s Justified by Call of Duty Mobile’s Success

Diablo Immortal, the first-ever mobile entry of the Blizzard franchise announced with quite the uproar back at BlizzCon 2018, just passed a new development milestone as it is now being tested internally across the entire company. That means the public release isn't due soon as the developers will first have to go through the feedback of their own colleagues and make appropriate changes, but it is getting there, according to Lead Designer Wyatt Cheng.

The Diablo Immortal team is eager to see how our Blizzard colleagues around the world experience our game. From the very first login to choosing a Legendary item to perfectly complement your build, we’ll be soliciting feedback to guide our decisions as we iterate on the game before it goes beyond Blizzard’s walls. In our quest to reimagine what is possible on mobile, we want to make sure the game delivers authentic Diablo combat with traditional Blizzard polish in a way that is natively intuitive on the platform. Once our playtest concludes, the team will focus on working through the feedback. This milestone is crucial to our team because we want to ensure that Diablo Immortal is the best experience for our players when we’re ready to share it with the world. Getting the game into the hands of more of us at Blizzard is a major step toward getting it into yours. Diablo Immortal is coming together, and we can’t wait to share more details about our ongoing testing and release plans as development progresses.

Diablo Immortal was also tangentially referenced in the latest Activision Blizzard Q2 2020 earnings call, as the global success of Call of Duty Mobile was cited by President and COO Daniel Alegre as a 'proof point' for how the company's other franchises can spread onto mobile.

