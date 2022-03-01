Diablo II: Resurrected Patch 2.4 Goes Live on March 2nd on the Public Test Realm; Full List of Changes Released

The Diablo II: Resurrected 2.4 patch will be going live tomorrow, March 2nd, on the Public Test Realm, allowing players to test the changes included in the patch and provide feedback before the official launch.

The 2.4 patch will come packed with new features and balance changes. Among the biggest addition will be Ladder functionality testing.

For PTR test, we would love you to focus your attention on the presentation of the Ladder in the front end and the way the new balance changes impact Ladder play. Feature details: Ladder is now available for testing, and the team will be emulating a ladder season start and end during the PTR

Players can use /ladder and /helpladder chat commands to retrieve season start and end information

Ladder information is made available in the leaderboard UI, and for console, players will be updated upon loading into each game

At the end of a season, your Ladder character will be converted to a non- Ladder character, along with any Ladder -exclusive items your character has equipped or in their inventory

Once a season ends, you will have until the start of the season after next to retrieve items from your seasonal Ladder shared stash tab to bring into your normal online play For example, once Season 1 ends, you have until Season 3 begins to retrieve items from your Season 1 stash. Any items not retrieved will be lost forever



The Diablo II: Resurrected 2.4 patch will also introduce changes to Uber Diablo and tweaks for all classes. All the details can be found on Blizzard's official website.

Diablo II: Resurrected is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.