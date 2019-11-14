Devil May Cry 5 May Be Getting Official PvP And Proper Co-Op Multiplayer Soon

Devil May Cry 5 may be getting some new features very soon, judging by something that has happened recently.

A few hours ago, it's been discovered that some changes to the game's Steam listing have been made, adding multiplayer, PvP and Co-Op to the categories. Some speculated that it could have been a mistake, but it seems like they have been done by Capcom themselves, so it's not unintentional.

The addition of proper multiplayer to Devil May Cry 5 would be quite interesting, especially for the timing. Just a couple of days ago, a new mod has been released for the game, enabling multiplayer co-op for up to three players for the Bloody Palace mode and most of the campaign's missions.

Coop Hack: Adds realtime 3 player coop similar to that of mission 13 to Bloody Palace Stage 1 to 100 and to the following missions: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17

Enable before entering Bloody Palace/selecting the mission that you want to play in coop, can be left enabled without influencing other missions. Matchmaking works the following way: Players playing the same mission on Human or Devil Hunter will be matched, the same goes for those that play on Son of Sparda and Dante Must Die. The restrictions of the original coop for mission 13 apply for this hack too: no coop when you use a super costume, no coop on Heaven or Hell and Hell and Hell

In Bloody Palace, players who are playing the same stage will be matched.

Devil May Cry 5 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We will keep you updated if anything new comes in on the matter as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.