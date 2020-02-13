Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition Nintendo Switch to Feature Bloody Palace Local Co-Op Mode

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition on Nintendo Switch will be getting another feature that is not available in any other version of the game.

Today, producer Matt Walker confirmed on the game's official Twitter profile that Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition on Nintendo Switch will feature a co-op mode for the Bloody Palace. This mode, which will be local only, will allow two players to control Dante and Vergil at the same time.

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition on Nintendo Switch is setting out to be the definitive edition of the game. In Freestyle Mode, players will be able not only to switch Dante's styles on the fly but also be able to switch between all acquired weapons. The game will also feature a mode where it will be possible to play it without any of the new additions, so no style switching on the fly and only two melee and ranged weapons.

Devil May Cry 3 was the first in the series to introduce the Style System, allowing you to pick between 6 different styles (4 to start, and 2 unlocked later) at the start of each Mission or at a Divinity Statue. The Style System was kicked into high gear in Devil May Cry 4, which introduced dynamic Style Switching during combat with a click of each of the d-pad buttons. Since we know DMC3 Special Edition holds a special place in everyone’s hearts, we set out to make it even extra SSSpecial this time around, and borrowed that new trick from DMC4. Style Switching in DMC3 Special Edition (Nintendo Switch) will work just like you’d expect. Press UP for Trickster, DOWN for Royal Guard, LEFT for Gunslinger and RIGHT for Swordmaster. For the special styles unlocked later in the game, it’ll require a quick double-tap of specific buttons. For Doppelganger, double-tap LEFT, and for Quicksilver, double-tap RIGHT.

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition launches on Nintendo Switch next week, on February 20th.