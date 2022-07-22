Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition receives Ubuntu 22.04 LTS certification

Dell's Developer Editions are the official continuation of Project Sputnik. This initiative began in 2012 to create high-end Dell systems with Ubuntu preinstalled, built for developers, and guided by input from the developer community.

Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition obtain Ubuntu 22.04 LTS certification before the August release

Dell's most powerful 13-inch XPS laptop is twice as powerful as before. Its clean design features a sleek zero-lattice keyboard, capacitive touch function row, a seamless glass touchpad, and edge-to-edge interfaces. The modern look is powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ 28W processors (up from 15W on the prior generation) and supported by more giant fans that provide 55% better airflow without increasing noise or temperature. Additionally, leading battery technology ensures you can go the distance without disruptions. You can quickly juice up on the fly. And Express Charge 2.0 gets your laptop to about 80% battery life in less than an hour.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition is the latest release in this long-standing partnership. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS brings new features, performance, and stability improvements backed by up to ten years of software updates.

XPS is an innovation portal for Dell – from its application of cutting-edge technology to experimentation of new user interfaces and experiential design. By bringing the enhanced performance and power management features of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to our most advanced premium laptop, Dell and Canonical reinforce our joint commitment to continue delivering the best computing experience for developers using Ubuntu. — Jaewook Woo, Product Manager for Linux Operating System, Dell Technologies

Other features of the Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition include

Ubuntu Desktop pre-loaded

Improved quad speaker design results in incredible music, movies, and conferencing sound.

Up to 4K+ resolution or vivid true-to-life color on an OLED display with Eyesafe® that reduces harmful blue light

M.2 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe Solid State Drive

Up to 32 GB, LPDDR5, 5200 MHz, integrated, dual-channel

Brand new packaging is constructed from 100% sustainably sourced or renewable materials with paper documentation that increases its recyclability.

The XPS 13 is a long-standing flagship range for Ubuntu on laptops. It's fantastic to see the XPS 13 Plus and Ubuntu 22.04 deliver a first-class hardware and software experience for developers, 10 years on from the start of Project Sputnik. — Oliver Smith, Product Manager for Ubuntu Desktop, Canonical

What is Ubuntu certification?

The Ubuntu certification program ensures that all components in a certified computer work as expected so that the user can be sure of the best experience. Ubuntu-certified devices are based on Long Term Support (LTS) releases and receive updates for up to ten years.

The Ubuntu certification lab tests hundreds of certified devices daily, including all their crucial hardware components and functionality, ensuring that devices work (and continue to work) to a high standard throughout their lifecycle.

Certified devices also include specific software or drivers that differ from the default distribution where required. These are defined in a meta-package that automatically installs the optimal configuration of packages, drivers, and kernel to deliver the best experience on that device.

These changes make up the factory images used by partners like Dell. Still, they are also upstreamed to the main Ubuntu distribution so that certified devices receive the appropriate meta-package, even when users install Ubuntu themselves.

Users can install or upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS on an existing certified Dell XPS 13 Plus and benefit from the same high-quality experience as purchasing it preinstalled.

Recent Features and Highlights of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS produces a revitalizing experience to Ubuntu 20.04.

With the newest version of GNOME 42, users profit from expanded desktop performance with triple-buffering, better control over power management settings, instinctive new workspace layouts and touchpad gestures, and extended customization alternatives.

Wayland ships as the default display server, and the updated PulseAudio sound server enhances aid for Bluetooth audio devices and battery level reporting.

Ubuntu has the latest toolchains for Python, PHP, Ruby, Perl, GCC, Go, and Rust. It includes the latest versions of default productivity apps like LibreOffice, Thunderbird, and Firefox, with thousands more applications available in the snap store.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS merged into the workplace with Active Directory integration and evolved policy help for Ubuntu Advantage users. With long-term support, protection, improved management tooling, and entry to certified hardware, enterprise developers can integrate tightly with the rest of their organization's estate.

Readers can find a complete breakdown of the new Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and read the release notes and official announcement here. Ubuntu will invite Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users to upgrade their devices when Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS launches on August 4th.

The Dell XPS Plus 13 Developer edition will be available with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS preinstalled in August 2022 in the U.S., Canada, and European countries.

News Sources: Dell, Ubuntu main page