On Newegg.com, the Alienware AW3418DW is on sale for $679.99 US which is impressive for a display with the specifications it boasts. The AW3418DW has some fantastic features to offer everything from a 3440 x 1440 WQHD resolution, a 120 Hz overclocked refresh rate, and a 4 ms response time.

Alienware's AW3418DW is 55% Off The Initial Price of $1,349.99, Which Makes This WQHD / 120Hz Monitor All The More Great!

This Monitor, The Dell Alienware AW3418DW, is a fantastic monitor overall offering some excellent features like the resolution, the refresh rate, and the tremendous flexibility that this monitor offers. This monitor has some amazing features like:

3440 x 1440 resolution This resolution offers a much higher pixel density, 1080p resolution offers roughly 81 PPI (Pixels per Inch) while the 1440p resolution offers roughly 108 PPI (Pixels per Inch) With the higher pixel density makes this monitor look amazing no matter the distance away from the monitor

120 Hz Overclocked Refresh Rate 120 Hz is an amazingly fast refresh rate for a 34" monitor, making this a perfect monitor for any serious gamer or any content creator

Stand Adjustability The included stand offers Tilt, Swivel, and Height Adjustable. This allows for massive flexibility.

Nvidia G-Sync Nvidia's G-Sync makes sure that there should be no screen-tearing making sure your gaming session remains without any visual issues.







Custom Lighting Effects The included RGB lights on the back of the monitor, which are accent lines and the Alienware logo. This makes this fantastic monitor even better as the lights make this monitor a significant status symbol. These lighting effects are controlled through Alienware's software. AlienFX, this software offers the ability to sync your lighting effects to the game you are currently playing. Through AlienFX, You can synchronize your lighting effects on your monitor with the lighting on your keyboard and mouse through the attached USB hub.

Connection Options This monitor offers a USB port with Power Charging, three USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and a DisplayPort. These multiple connection options allow you to connect up to two different inputs and four different devices with no issue.



With the price being lowered by more than half the initial price makes this monitor much more affordable for those looking to get a larger 34" 120 Hz monitor by a very well known brand.