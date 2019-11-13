Death Stranding Update 1.05 Introduces Performance Improvements

A new Death Stranding update is now live worldwide, introducing improvements to the game.

The 1.05 update, which is around 1 GB big, introduces, according to the PSN notes, various performance improvements. Detailed notes are not yet available, but we will update the post once they get shared.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order PS4 Pro Performance Mode Keeps Steady 60 FPS Most Of The Time

Death Stranding is one of the most divisive games released in recent times. Hideo Kojima recently commented on the criticism the game received, saying that audiences with a different artistic sensibility have an easier time understanding the game.

I must say that the game received rave reviews, especially in Europe and Japan. Here in the United States, however, we have had stronger criticisms. Perhaps it is a difficult game to understand for a certain type of critic and audience. Americans are great fans of first-person shooters and Death Stranding isn't one, it flies higher. I always try to create new things and disputes and discussions are fine, but it must be said that the Italians or the French have a different artistic sensibility that allows them to appreciate this kind of very original product, not only in video games but also in cinema.

Death Stranding is now available on PlayStation 4. It will be released on PC next year.