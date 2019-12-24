Death Stranding Pre-Production Docs Show Kojima’s Strong Vision

Death Stranding may not be everyone's cup of tea, but there's no denying that it is a unique concept, powered by a strong vision that has been there since before development even began, according to new documents shared online.

Hideo Kojima himself shared some Death Stranding pre-production documents that helped Kojima Productions create the game. Most of the game's central mechanics and ideas were in place before actual work began, showing how Kojima's vision for its first game outside of the Metal Gear series was always solid.

CoD: Modern Warfare New Update To Introduce Snowfight Mode And Drop Zone For Standard Multiplayer; Full Details Revealed

As already mentioned, Death Stranding is among the most unique games ever released, and the first game by the Metal gear series creator after his departure from Konami.

Death Stranding takes place in a future America that’s more divided than ever thanks to a series of deadly terrorist strikes. In an effort to try to bring the fractured country together the president’s daughter Amelie (played by Lindsay Wagner) attempted a cross-country journey in order to reconnect a series of communication relays and spread a message of unity. Unfortunately, Amelie didn’t quite make it to her destination, as she was captured by a terrorist group, Homo Demens, and their leader the “Man in the Golden Mask” (Troy Baker) in the West Coast settlement of Edge Knot City.

Death Stranding is now available on PlayStation 4. The game will be released on PC during Summer 2020.