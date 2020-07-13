Death Stranding PC Doesn’t Support Ray Tracing Due to Time Constraints; PlayStation 5 Version Will Be Looked Into in the Future

The soon to be released PC version of Death Stranding doesn't support ray tracing, but it seems like Kojima Productions was thinking about implementing it during development.

Speaking with Digital Foundry, Technical Director Akio Sakamoto revealed that ray tracing support for the game has been tested, but the development team eventually abandoned the idea as they wanted to release the game on PC as soon as possible. The studio, however, remains interested in the technology and will consider it for future releases.

Death Stranding PC Review – Uniting the World, One Strand at the Time

We are certainly interested in the technology and have looked into it and tested it, but as we wanted to bring the PC version to PC users as soon as possible, we decided against implementing that feature this time. But we would like to consider it for our next titles.

Akio Sakamoto also touched upon a possible Death Stranding PlayStation 5 release. While there is nothing to announce at the time, the studio will look into it deeper in the near future, so the possibility of a next-gen version hasn't been ruled out.

Right now, we are really focused on the PC version of Death Stranding, so we can't really say anything for the PS5. But once we take a little breath after launching the PC version, we would surely like to look into it deeper, and hope to let everyone know once we come to some decisions.

Death Stranding launches on PC in less than 24 hours. The PC version is an excellent port coming with some additional features that make it the definitive edition of the game.

With production values that are through the roof and an extremely engaging story, Death Stranding is among Hideo Kojima's best games. The moment-to-moment gameplay, however, falls short due to its repetitiveness, and the long stretches without any real action make it difficult to recommend the game to all open-world fans. Death Stranding is something different, and only approaching it with an open mind will reveal the brilliance of its themes, its characters and its hauntingly beautiful dystopian world.

Death Stranding is now available on PlayStation 4. The PC version will launch through Steam and the Epic Games Store tomorrow, July 14th.