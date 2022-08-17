Death Stranding May Be Coming to Xbox Game Pass PC

Death Stranding may be coming soon to Xbox Game Pass on PC, judging from some recent Twitter shenanigans.

A few hours ago, the profile picture of the Xbox Game Pass official Twitter profile has been changed to that of a landscape that looks quite a bit like the desolate Icelandic landscapes of Kojima Production's unique open-world game. Some users have found what seems to be the same location, so it definitely feels like the game's future addition to Xbox Game Pass is being teased.

While Death Stranding originally launched as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, the PC version hasn't been published by Sony, so the game coming to Xbox Game Pass PC isn't that unlikely. The Director's Cut version was also released on PC earlier this year, so it will be interesting which version of the game will come to Game Pass.

Death Stranding is now available on PC, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. You can learn more about the game by checking out Kai's review of the Director's Cut and my review of the original PC release:

With production values that are through the roof and an extremely engaging story, Death Stranding is among Hideo Kojima's best games. The moment-to-moment gameplay, however, falls short due to its repetitiveness, and the long stretches without any real action make it difficult to recommend the game to all open-world fans. Death Stranding is something different, and only approaching it with an open mind will reveal the brilliance of its themes, its characters and its hauntingly beautiful dystopian world.