Death Stranding Is Getting Added to Xbox Game Pass PC on August 23rd

Following a few days of speculation, it is now official. Kojima Productions' Death Stranding is getting added to the Xbox Game Pass PC library next week.

In a new post shared on the official Xbox website, 505 Games Director of Global Community Antonela Pounder confirmed that the unique open-world game originally released back in 2019 on PlayStation 4 will be added to Xbox Game Pass PC on August 23rd, complete with some additional items that get unlocked via story progression.

Windows 10/11 PC gamers can expect such features as ultrawide mode, photo mode, high frame rate, and cross-over content from some very well-known franchises. What’s more, the PC Game Pass Edition of Death Stranding will also include the following items, which are unlockable as you progress through the story:

• Chiral Gold / Omnireflector “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses (Color Variant)

• Gold and Silver Power Skeleton

• Gold and Silver All-Terrain Skeleton

• Gold and Silver Armor Plate

More information on the Death Stranding Xbox Game Pass edition will come in the future with a Community Q&A guide. Given how close the game's addition to Game Pass is, it is definitely coming in the next few days.

Death Stranding is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Learn more about the original PC release by checking out my review:

With production values that are through the roof and an extremely engaging story, Death Stranding is among Hideo Kojima's best games. The moment-to-moment gameplay, however, falls short due to its repetitiveness, and the long stretches without any real action make it difficult to recommend the game to all open-world fans. Death Stranding is something different, and only approaching it with an open mind will reveal the brilliance of its themes, its characters and its hauntingly beautiful dystopian world.