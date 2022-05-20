Death Stranding 2 Is in the Works, Norman Reedus Confirms

Work on Death Stranding 2 has apparently begun, as revealed by Norman Reedus in a new interview.

Speaking with Leo Edit, the popular actor, who played the first game's protagonist Sam Porter Bridges, confirmed that work just started on the second entry in the series.

Okay, so you got the book going on, you’ve got the final season coming out, then the spinoff, and you’re filming Death Stranding, the video game. We just started the second one.

Norman Reedus also touched upon how he got involved in the original Death Stranding, revealing that it took him two or three years to finish all the motion capture sessions for the game. As such, we shouldn't expect the second entry in the series to release before a few years, considering that his work on the game has only just started.

How did that come about? Guillermo Del Toro, who gave me my first movie, called me up and said, “Hey, there’s a guy named Hideo Kojima, he’s gonna call you, just say yes.” And I go, “What do you mean just say yes?” He goes, “Stop being an asshole, just say yes.” Then I was in San Diego and Hideo came with a big group of people, he’s from Tokyo, and he showed me what he was working on on a game called Silent Hill. I was blown away by what he was showing me, and I was like, “Yes, let’s do this.” It’s not Ms. Pacman; it’s so realistic, it’s so futuristic, it’s so complicated and beautiful, and I was completely blown away. It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything. It takes a lot of work. And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that.

Death Stranding 2 has yet to be revealed officially, but now that Norman Reedus confirmed his involvement in the project, an official announcement shouldn't be too far in the future. You can learn more about the original Death Stranding and the Director's Cut release by checking out our reviews.