Deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen Available for $279 [$70 Off]

Looking for a tablet that runs Android? Then have a look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. It's one of the best options around, and with a price of $349.99, it's way too easy on the wallet too. But right now, you can pick one up for a low price of just $279.99. What makes this deal even great is the fact that the S6 Lite ships with the S Pen inside the box so you don't have to deal with buying accessories separately.

The Tab S6 Lite features a large 10.4-inch display which is packed with enough pixels to make everything look good. Thanks to the rounded corners, you get a truly modern viewing experience. Whether it's watching movies, TV shows, Netflix, YouTube or just browsing the web, this tablet will make everything and anything look nicer on its own. That's the kind of thing you can expect from a Samsung tablet.

On the storage front, this model ships with 64GB of onboard memory with the ability for expansion using microSD. This is a luxury you won't ever find on the iPad, so ten points to Samsung on this one.

On the audio front, the Tab S6 Lite is no slouch in any way. The built-in speakers are from AKG, which means that you can get a truly immersive experience if you are taking a headphone-free route for listening to anything. Dolby Atmos support is thrown in for good measure, because, why not!

With a total battery life of 13 hours, you can keep on streaming and be entertained no matter where you are. And if you ever do run out of battery, there's a USB-C port at the bottom for charing the tablet up whenever you need it.

There are multiple cameras on this device - one at the front and one at the back. Both are great for photos, videos and Zoom calls. Looking to capture a moment as it unfolds? The rear-facing camera will do its job just fine.

Last but not the least, the tablet comes with four months worth of YouTube Premium which is nothing but insane value for those who love consuming content on YouTube without any sorts of distractions or ads.

This particular model on sale features Wi-Fi for connectivity.

Here comes the best part: if you order this tablet right now, you'll receive it on the 4th of October. So, get your order in otherwise you will miss your chance to own one of the best tablets around.

