Deal Alert: USB-C to Lightning Cable for $7.99, 18W Power Adapter for $6.99

Choetech is back at it again and offering its MFi-Certified USB-C to Lightning cable for just $7.99 whereas the accompanying 18W adapter costs just $6.99 today.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Fast Charging Bundle from Choetech Can be Yours for Just $15 Today

If you are buying a USB-C to Lightning cable from Apple then you already know that the company charges a premium for it. For a 1 meter long cable alone you have to pay $19 up front. Don’t get us started on the 18W adapter. Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about anything this year as the iPhone 11 Pro ships with a USB-C to Lightning cable and an 18W power adapter right in the box. Same cannot be said for the iPhone 11 and if you are looking for a spare set of cable and charger then you have to dish out some serious amount of money.

Lucky you, Choetech is going to bring some peace of mind into your life by offering both for just $15. And we are not talking about a knockoff product here either. The cable is MFi-Certified, meaning that it adheres to all the standards set by Apple and the 18W wall charger is one of the safest available in the business. In fact, if you have one of the older 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets with you, then you can use this cable to fast charge them as well. So you are not limited to just charging the iPhone here. Anything that has a Lightning port in it will charge up just fine. Yes, that includes the Siri Remote.

This is an extremely limited time deal which is going to expire in just a few short days. And I highly recommend that you go ahead and take advantage of it before it returns to its original price. I mean, a USB-C to Lightning cable and an 18W power adapter for just $15? This has to be a dream, right? It’s not!

