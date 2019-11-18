Deal Alert: AirPods 2 Hits All-Time Low Price of $139 [You Save $20]

Grab a brand new pair of AirPods 2 wireless earphones with Charging Case for just $139 instead of $159.

Join the Truly Wireless Earphone Club with a Big Discount on AirPods 2 with Charging Case for Limited Time

Sure, the AirPods Pro are great and all, but the AirPods 2 are no joke in any case. They pack solid battery life, 5 hours on a single charge and 24 hours in total if you combine the prowess of the Charging Case. The all-new H1 chip ensures that you are above your game when it comes to switching between devices and maintaining a solid connection. Essentially a groundbreaking package when it comes to tech.

On the pricing end, you can expect to pay $159 if you are buying straight from Apple. But if you turn your rudder a little then you can save $20 if you buy straight from Apple's Amazon store. That brings the price down to just $139 which makes this a banger deal for everyone to take advantage of.

On the specs front, here's what you will get with the AirPods 2:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

