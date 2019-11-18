Deal: 5-Coil Wireless Charger from Choetech for $26.54 [Was $42.99]

Choetech is heavily discounting its 5-coil wireless charger, bringing the price down to $26.54 which is insane value for money.

Choetech's 5-Coil Wireless Charger can Juice up Two Phones at Once - Ships with a Wall Adapter in the Box

Pretty sure that most of us have crossed the threshold where we have multiple devices in our pockets that do wireless charging. If you belong to that group of people then you need something that can top up all your devices without having to plug in multiple cables.

Choetech's 5-coil wireless charger is the answer to that question and it's every bit as awesome as it sounds. First and foremost, those multiple coils mean that you put your device on the charging pad in any orientation you can think of and the charging will begin immediately. Lazy job or not, this wireless charger will just handle it right off the bat. But, the party trick comes into play when you put two phones or Qi devices side by side and they both start to charge up. Wrapping things up is the inclusion of a wall charger in the box so you get straight to charging things up rather than wasting time on finding a compatible wall charger.

