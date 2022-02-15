Dead by Daylight Dates Its The Ring Chapter, Shows Off Sadako and New Survivor

Late last year, we learned that Dead by Daylight’s next chapter would be inspired by The Ring, or more specifically, the original Japanese novel and movie Ringu. Now Montreal-based Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has provided some more information, including a March release date and the first look at Killer Sadako and Survivor Yoichi Asakawa. You can check out the reveal trailer for Dead by Daylight’s “Sadako Rising” chapter, below.

Here’s a bit more detail on the new Killer and Survivor:

- Slowly crawling out of the stagnant water of her well to haunt her victims is the new Killer Sadako. With immense powers and a fearsome temper, Sadako was left to perish and rot in a watery grave. Gifted with otherworldly power, her violent wrath manifested into a cursed videotape that allowed her to appear before the viewers, to curse them and leave them dead, their faces twisted in a mask of terror. The Onryō’s fury is so profound that Survivors will soon find themselves condemned to a haunting fate. Though the flickering glow of a television has long been a source of comfort, the mere sight of one will soon send shivers down their spine. Yoichi Asakawa - Haunted by memories of loss, darkened by the shadow of evil. His journey is far from over. No stranger to Sadako’s, Yoichi young life was forever altered by The Onryō’s rage. First introduced to fans as a boy in the original 1998 Ringu movie, Yoichi is the only hero of the cult Japanese franchise to ever have made it alive after facing Sadako’s anger. His reappearance in Dead by Daylight is thus the first occasion for fans to reconnect with the beloved child more than 20 years after his escape and finally know what came of him. Now a respected marine biologist, his story continues as his search for answers drove him through treacherous waters, deep into a realm beyond rational understanding.

Dead by Daylight is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, Stadia, and mobile platforms. The Sadako Rising update arrives on March 8.