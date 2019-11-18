Days Gone Devs Want to “Keep Breathing More Life Into” Their World

Earlier this month Sony’s open-world zombie game Days Gone released what was labelled its “final features patch,” indicating support for the game was more or less over. But is this really the end of the road for Days Gone? While not the sales success of something like God of War or Spider-Man, Days Gone was Sony's biggest launch of the year (beating out Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding) and has amassed a core of dedicated fans, so could we see more support down the line? Or perhaps even a sequel?

It sounds like something may be possible. According to SIE Bend Studio director Chris Reese, the team would love to do more with the world of Days Gone…

PlayStation Black Friday Deals Include 1TB PS4 with 3 Games for $200, PS4 Pro for $300, More

Oh yeah, it is certainly a passion of ours, and [continuing on with Days Gone is] what we've always wanted to do. This is a world that we want to keep breathing more life into, and explore many, many different avenues. So who knows, we'll see!

According to the LinkedIn page of a SIE Bend dev, the studio has begun pre-production of their next project. Could it be Days Gone 2? The PS5 is going to need new open-world showcases, so I wouldn’t be at all surprised if a sequel is in the works.

Still holding out on Days Gone? Wccftech’s Alessio Palumbo recommended the game in his review…

Days Gone puts Bend Studio back on the map after many years of oblivion. While it doesn't deliver any meaningful innovations in terms of open world and gameplay mechanics, it's a fun game that sports gorgeous graphics and a surprisingly great story/cast of characters, easily paving the way for a sequel to the stories of Deacon 'the Drifter' St. John.

Days Gone is available now on PS4. What are your thoughts? Would you be Interested in a possible sequel or expansion?