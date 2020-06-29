Data Analysis with Excel + Power BI Bundle Is Up For A Massive Offer For A Few Hours – Avail Now
The importance of Data Analysis skills should not be taken lightly. Most organizations now rely very heavily on data and no matter what profession you are in, you will be required to have some understanding of data management and analysis. If you choose to invest your time and energy learning more about data analysis, it will always be in your favor. Wccftech is offering a massive discount offer on the Data Analysis with Excel + Power BI Bundle. The offer will expire in a few hours, so avail it now.
Data Analysis with Excel + Power BI Bundle features
The bundle includes three amazing courses designed and created by Chris Dutton. He is an expert in the field and you will be placing your faith in the right person. Here are highlights of what the Data Analysis with Excel + Power BI Bundle has in store for you:
Up & Running with Power BI Desktop
Transform, Analyze & Visualize Data Using Microsoft Power BI Desktop
- Access 116 lectures & 10 hours of content 24/7
- Build professional-quality business intelligence reports from the ground up
- Understand the business intelligence workflow from end-to-end
- Blend and transform raw data into beautiful interactive dashboards
- Design and implement the same B.I. tools used by professional analysts & data scientists
Data Analysis with Excel PivotTables
Master Excel Pivot Tables & Pivot Charts with Hands-On Demos
- Access 85 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
- Cover raw data structure, table layouts & styles
- Explore design & formatting options
- Understand sorting, filtering, & grouping tools
- Anaylze data from a number of real-world case studies including San Diego burrito ratings, shark attack records, MLB team statistics, & more
Intro to Power Query, Power Pivot & DAX
Get Up & Running with Excel's Data Modeling & Business Intelligence Tools
- Access 90 lectures & 7 hours of content 24/7
- Use sample data from a fictional supermarket chain to get hands-on w/ Power Query
- Practice shaping, blending, & exploring project files
- Cover the fundamentals of database design & normalization
- Explore & analyze your data model using Power Pivot & DAX
- Cover basic DAX syntax & learn some of the most powerful, commonly used functions
Original Price Data Analysis with Excel + Power BI Bundle: $600
Wccftech Discount Price Data Analysis with Excel + Power BI Bundle: $24.99
