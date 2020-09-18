Data Analysis with Excel + Power BI Bundle Is Up For A Massive Offer For A Few Hours – Avail Now

Data analysis is an essential part of your life and many organizations pay a very high sum for experts. So, it is a great line of career and you won’t regret investing your time an energy in developing these skills. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the Data Analysis with Excel + Power BI Bundle. The offer will expire in just a few days, so avail it right away.

Data Analysis with Excel + Power BI Bundle Features:

The bundle includes 3 amazing courses. Each course will help you become an expert in an aspect of data analysis. These tools will forever become your best friend and you will never regret spending you energy on this bundle. Here are highlights of what the Data Analysis with Excel + Power BI Bundle has in store for you:

Up & Running with Power BI Desktop

Transform, Analyze & Visualize Data Using Microsoft Power BI Desktop

Access 116 lectures & 10 hours of content 24/7

Build professional-quality business intelligence reports from the ground up

Understand the business intelligence workflow from end-to-end

Blend and transform raw data into beautiful interactive dashboards

Design and implement the same B.I. tools used by professional analysts & data scientists

Data Analysis with Excel PivotTables

Master Excel Pivot Tables & Pivot Charts with Hands-On Demos

Access 85 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7

Cover raw data structure, table layouts & styles

Explore design & formatting options

Understand sorting, filtering, & grouping tools

Anaylze data from a number of real-world case studies including San Diego burrito ratings, shark attack records, MLB team statistics, & more

Intro to Power Query, Power Pivot & DAX

Get Up & Running with Excel's Data Modeling & Business Intelligence Tools

Access 90 lectures & 7 hours of content 24/7

Use sample data from a fictional supermarket chain to get hands-on w/ Power Query

Practice shaping, blending, & exploring project files

Cover the fundamentals of database design & normalization

Explore & analyze your data model using Power Pivot & DAX

Cover basic DAX syntax & learn some of the most powerful, commonly used functions

Original Price Data Analysis with Excel + Power BI Bundle: $600

Wccftech Discount Price Data Analysis with Excel + Power BI Bundle: $24.99