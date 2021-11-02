Darksiders Promotional Art Seemingly Hints at Darksiders 4

Art director on Darksiders III, Anton Lavrushkin, has posted new promotional art for the franchise which seems to hint at Darksiders 4.

The new Darksiders art was posted by the art director on Artstation some hours ago. “Promotion art commission work for THQ Nordic on the Darksiders franchise”, the description reads. You’ll find the art down below as well at the top of this article.

The art appears to portray the queen of demons Lilith, who was featured in the first two games in the series. The mother of monsters is the creator of the Nephilim, and if this art is indeed related to a new Darksiders installment, she might very well act as the sequel’s main villain.

Of course, there’s also the possibility that we’re merely looking at some pieces of promotional art for the franchise in general. Nonetheless, this new promotional art is looking great.

We’ll update you as soon as we learn more about the Darksiders franchise.

Developed by Gunfire Games and published by THQ Nordic, Darksiders III was released back in 2018 for PC and consoles. A Nintendo Switch port was released last month.