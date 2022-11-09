Dark Souls Remastered PC Online Features Have Been Reactivated

Menu
Francesco De Meo
Nov 9, 2022, 06:15 AM EST
The online features of the PC version of Dark Souls Remastered have been restored, finally allowing players to enjoy PvP and some jolly cooperation action once again.

Today, Bandai Namco confirmed the news on Twitter, thanking players for their understanding, patience, and support.

The Dark Souls Remastered PC servers, alongside those of the second and third entry in the FromSoftware series, had been taken offline following the discovery of a critical security issue earlier this year. As both FromSoftware and Bandai Namco were hard at work on Elden Ring, it was confirmed that online features would be restored only after the release of the open-world game.

Dark Souls Remastered is a faithful remaster of the original game, featuring all of its additional content and some tweaks that further improve the experience, as we highlighted in our review.

Jumping into Dark Souls Remastered again isn't quite the same as your first time through but it's still a magical journey. And if you've never played Dark Souls before? This is is definitely the best way to experience the game that kickstarted a genre of its own. DS Remastered should be essential for action RPG fans and those wanting to put their skills to the test.

Dark Souls Remastered is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch worldwide.

Then, there was fire. Re-experience the critically acclaimed, genre-defining game that started it all. Beautifully remastered, return to Lordran in stunning high-definition detail running at 60fps.
Dark Souls Remastered includes the main game plus the Artorias of the Abyss DLC.

Key features:
• Deep and Dark Universe
• Each End is a New Beginning
• Gameplay Richness and Possibilities
• Sense of Learning, Mastering and Accomplishment
• The Way of the Multiplayer (up to 6 players with dedicated servers)

