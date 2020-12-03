Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X Reportedly Features Performance Mode

Cyberpunk 2077 has yet to release officially on PC and consoles, but the game has already been updated on Xbox consoles to include additional features.

It has been confirmed on Twitter that a new 43.5 GB big update is now available for the game on Xbox consoles. CD Projekt RED's Fabian Mario Döhla also confirmed that this is not the day one update that is scheduled to go live before launch.

It’s an update but - fun twist - not the update we’ll have for launch. 😅 — Fabian Mario Döhla (@fabiandoehla) December 3, 2020

A new report shared by Reddit user scorpo187 revealed that this Cyberpunk 2077 update introduces additional HDR settings not available previously as well as a Performance Mode on Xbox Series X. According to the user, Performance Mode makes the game run much smoother than before.

As Cyberpunk 2077 can now be pre-loaded on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, it is likely that this update has been launched to coincide with pre-loading. As such, we should expect a similar update to launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 before the game releases next week, adding the same features so that they will be available at launch on December 10th.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia on December 10th. A free, next-gen update will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S sometime in 2021.