Cyberpunk 2077 Will Eventually Be Seen as “a Very Good Game” Says CDPR, Studio Not for Sale

We’re approaching the one-year anniversary of Cyberpunk 2077, and unfortunately, the brand’s reputation has taken a beating over the past 12 months. A disastrous launch coupled with a slow delivery of updates and new content have killed much of the enthusiasm players once had for Cyberpunk 2077, but in a new interview with Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita (thanks to Video Games Chronicle for the translation) CDPR boss Adam Kiciński insists it will eventually be reappraised as “a very good game.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is the biggest, most ambitious and definitely the most complicated project in our 27-year history. In almost every aspect, we tried to take it a step further, just as we’ve done with every Witcher game we’ve released. Releasing a game in a new franchise brings many challenges and risks, especially when the concept is so complex. We brought to life a huge, vibrant futuristic city called Night City, where the characters’ non-linear stories take place. We’re proud of many aspects of the game, but as we know, not everything went our way. Nevertheless, the brand awareness of Cyberpunk that we’ve managed to build is huge, and the game universe, its characters and details have fans all over the world. We believe that in the long run Cyberpunk 2077 will be perceived as a very good game, and like our other titles, it will sell for years – especially as the hardware gets more powerful over time and we improve the game.

Kiciński also once again shot down persistent murmurs that CDPR might end up for sale…

We have been saying for years that we plan to remain independent and do not plan to become part of a larger entity. We are also not looking for a strategic investor.

Can Cyberpunk 2077 salvage its reputation? Plenty of other games have managed to feat following shaky launches, but most of those games got to work quickly, delivering major updates not long after release. Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen console version has been delayed to Q1 2022, and significant new content probably won’t arrive until late 2022 (at the earliest). By the time Cyberpunk 2077 finally becomes “a very good game” will players even care?

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia.