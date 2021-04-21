Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Introduces Wall Run Mechanics

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been shared online a few days ago introduces a new gameplay mechanics that was originally announced for the game.

The new WallRun mod introduces wall run mechanics that let players run on walls by pressing the jump button twice. To work, this mod requires the GravityTweaker and Cyber Tweak Engine mods as well as Redscript.

This mod is very simple, you install the requirements (GravityTweaker, CET and redscripts), you drag and drop the content of the wallrun.zip into the root of your game directory, then you put the hotkeys (your jump key), then you go beside a wall and you press two times on the jump key (if you want to stop, you press the jump key one more time). Known bugs: 0.1

- If you don't watch forward you, you will go through the wall /Fixed

- The double jump ability can be annoying

- That's don't works on all walls / Fixed (it works on 95% of walls) 0.2

- The double jump

- There is a little chance that you will die from fall damage

- The wallrun is not yet perfect (but a big thanks to PerfNormBeast for its help)

You can take a look at the Cyberpunk 2077 WallRun mod in action in the video below. The mechanic is still far from being perfect, but it's definitely a good start.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will release on current-generation consoles later this year.