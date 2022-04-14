Cyberpunk 2077 Version 1.5 Looks Amazing With Extreme NPC Density, LOD Mods in New 4K Video

Cyberpunk 2077 has always been a great-looking game, even at launch with the many issues that plagued it, especially on consoles, but things have been getting better over time thanks not only to CD Projekt Red updating the game with new features but also to the hard work of modders.

A new 4K video shared on YouTube by Digital Dreams shows how great the game looks in its 1.5 version, which added ray traced local light shadows among other things, complete with some mods that increase the NPC density and enhanced the level of detail of distant objects.

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Delayed Indefinitely as CDPR Takes Project Back from Saber

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.