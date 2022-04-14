Cyberpunk 2077 Version 1.5 Looks Amazing With Extreme NPC Density, LOD Mods in New 4K Video
Cyberpunk 2077 has always been a great-looking game, even at launch with the many issues that plagued it, especially on consoles, but things have been getting better over time thanks not only to CD Projekt Red updating the game with new features but also to the hard work of modders.
A new 4K video shared on YouTube by Digital Dreams shows how great the game looks in its 1.5 version, which added ray traced local light shadows among other things, complete with some mods that increase the NPC density and enhanced the level of detail of distant objects.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the megalopolis of Night City, where you play as a cyberpunk mercenary wrapped up in a do-or-die fight for survival. Improved and featuring all-new free additional content, customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build a reputation, and unlock upgrades. The relationships you forge and the choices you make will shape the story and the world around you. Legends are made here. What will yours be?
CREATE YOUR OWN CYBERPUNK
Become an urban outlaw equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Cyberpunk 2077's Night City.
EXPLORE THE CITY OF THE FUTURE
Night City is packed to the brim with things to do, places to see, and people to meet. And it’s up to you where to go, when to go, and how to get there.
BUILD YOUR LEGEND
Go on daring adventures and build relationships with unforgettable characters whose fates are shaped by the choices you make.
EQUIPPED WITH IMPROVEMENTS
Experience Cyberpunk 2077 with a host of changes and improvements to gameplay and economy, the city, map usage, and more.
INCLUDES FREE ADDITIONAL CONTENT
Get your hands on a haul of free items including new guns and melee weapons, as well as extra customization options and more.
