Cyberpunk 2077 Drops a Colorful New Trailer, Gang Details, and PC System Requirements
CD Project Red just dropped their latest Night City Wire show, and it included a colorful new “Postcards from Night City” Cyberpunk 2077 trailer, new information about the game's gangs, and full PC requirements! You can check out the full Night City Wire livestream below, provided you have around 20 minutes to spare.
Here’s that Postcards from Night City trailer on its own. CD Projekt Red has also launched a satirical tourism site for Night City you might want to check out.
Looking good! It’s also nice to know not everyone in the future will be a good dancer. Here’s the overview of the game’s gangs.
Assuming the above trailer is a complete accounting, it seems you'll run into nine gangs in Cyberpunk 2077, ranging from the heavily-augmented Maelstrom, to the jacked-up Animals, and self-reliant sex-worker Moxes. CD Projekt Red certainly isn't shying away from controversy with some of these gangs.
Finally, Cyberpunk 2077’s Minimum and Recommended PC requirements have been revealed, and surprisingly, they’re not overly demanding.
Minimum System Requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 10
- DirectX Version: DirectX 12
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3570k or AMD FX-8310
- Memory: 8GB
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 470
- Storage: 70GB, SDD Recommended
Recommended System Requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- DirectX Version: DirectX 12
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Memory: 12GB
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury
- Storage: 70GB SSD
Was not expecting to be able to play this game on high settings with 12GB of RAM or a GTX 1060, but clearly the game is no visual slouch, so good on CD Projekt Red for making it happen.
Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 19. A Google Stadia release is also in the works, and enhanced Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of the game are expected in 2021.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 35.99
USD 299
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter