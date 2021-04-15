Cyberpunk 2077 New Mods Introduce High-Quality 4K Complexions for Panam and Male V

Two new Cyberpunk 2077 mods that have been released online today improve the game's visual quality by introducing new, high-quality 4K complexions.

The first mod is the 4K Detailed Complexion For Panam, which introduces new high-quality complexions for the characters in three different variants.

There are 3 variants available:

○ 01 Babyface - pure skin with no pores, scars and freckles. Makeup is also edited

○ 02 Natural look - babyface with freckles

○ 03 Vanilla-ish - natural look with better vanilla scars

○ 04 Realistic skin - vanilla-ish with defined scars, some light pores and wrinkles Be aware that the complexions may look differently near different sources of light.





























The second new Cyberpunk 2077 mod is the Keysuspect's 4K Complexions mod, which introduces 4K complexions for male V that replace the 1-5 complexions in the character creator.

Make sure your game's graphics settings (especially texture detail) are mostly set to high, otherwise these might not work. it is also HIGHLY RECOMMENDED that you install complexion 01 before installing any additional complexions, as the file for complexion 01 has maps that the other files do not. if you want the complexions to look how they do in the images, install complexion 01 no matter what.









Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.