Cyberpunk 2077 New Mods Allow Tweaking of Hidden Settings, RAM Pool Optimization for Improved Performance

Two new Cyberpunk 2077 mods have been released online a few hours ago, allowing users to tweak hidden settings to improve performance.

The first new mod is the Config Overhaul for Cyberpunk 2077. This mod allows players to tweak a variety of hidden settings to achieve better performance while also providing different presets. As this mod generates config files, future patches should not break its functionality.

This tool allows to configure hidden settings in Cyberpunk 2077. You can squeeze more FPS out of it this way.

It works by generating configration files, and will not modify the game executable. So new Patches will still work with this Tool.

You can pick out of 4 Presets, or just play around with the custom settings. Note: Disabling "Async compute" will only increase FPS on older graphics cards. (All Pre-RTX 20xx Series GPUs, All pre-Vega Radeon GPUs with the exception of the RX590, that has a newer manufacturing process and improvements on Architecture level)

Disabling Async compute on newer cards will lower the FPS. But try both out just to be sure.

The second mod is the Cyberpunk 2077 Performance Patch RAM-Pool-Optimizer. This mode allows users to increase both CPU and GPU pool to values that are more in line with modern PCs. By default, the PC version of the game uses the same values of the console versions.

Performance patch Ram-pool-optimizer

Seems the cpu and gpu pool is right from the consoles, yet most pc have way more ram.

Try this, it can improve performance. config for 16gb RAM PCs and 8gb VRAM GPUs

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Stadia. The game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S sometime during 2021.