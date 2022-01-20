Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Increases Traffic and NPC Draw Distance and Density for Improved Immersion
A Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been shared online this week improves immersion considerably by addressing one of the game's issues.
The Improved Traffic_NPCs Draw Distance and Density mod does exactly what the name implies, increase traffic and NPC draw distance for much better immersion. The mod works great with the Hide Distant 2D Cars, which simply hides the 2D car LODs that can be usually seen in the distance. With increased density, however, performance may get worse, as seen in a video shared on YouTube by THZULTRA.
The Cyberpunk 2077 Improved Traffic_NPCs Draw Distance mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S this year.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
- Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build
your legend on the streets of Night City.
- Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
- Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
