Cyberpunk 2077 Looks Great With Increased Draw Distance and 50 Other Mods in New 4K Video
Cyberpunk 2077 is among the best looking open-world games released in the past few years, but a few tweaks here and there really make the game's visuals reach the next level.
A new 4K video put together by Digital Dreams showcases the game running with draw distance increased by 10 times over the vanilla value and 50 other mods. While the increased draw distance only affects NPCs and vehicles, and it does come with some visual issues, it goes a long way to make Night City feel better and closer to a real big city.
The Cyberpunk 2077 modding community has been pretty active since the game's release back in December 2020, releasing mods that introduce a variety of improvements and even new features like a fully working metro system.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S this year.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
- Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build
your legend on the streets of Night City.
- Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
- Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
