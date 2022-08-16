Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Expands No Tell Motel With New Explorable Areas

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that is now available for download expands one of the game's locations with new explorable areas.

The No Tell Motel - Expanded mod unlocks the top floors of No Tell Motel, allowing players to explore the location further and enjoy some beautiful new vistas:

What it does: This mod unlocks the top floors of no tell motel and expands them unlocking views never seen before.

How to install: Drag and drop the archives into your mod folder (archive/pc/mod)

2 of 9

The No Tell Motel - Expanded mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

The Cyberpunk 2077 No Tell Motel has been developed by Krat0es, the same developer of the unofficial Content Patch released last week which introduced a new full explorable area. With such mods getting developed for the game, we should expect Night City to become bigger and better than ever in the future as we wait for the game's official expansion that is set to release in the future.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Stadia worldwide.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the megalopolis of Night City, where you play as a cyberpunk mercenary wrapped up in a do-or-die fight for survival. Improved and featuring all-new free additional content, customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build a reputation, and unlock upgrades. The relationships you forge and the choices you make will shape the story and the world around you. Legends are made here. What will yours be?

CREATE YOUR OWN CYBERPUNK

Become an urban outlaw equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.

EXPLORE THE CITY OF THE FUTURE

Night City is packed to the brim with things to do, places to see, and people to meet. And it’s up to you where to go, when to go, and how to get there.