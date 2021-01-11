Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Details Seemingly Datamined, Heists and Deathmatch Mentioned

Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer isn’t likely to arrive anytime soon, as CD Projekt Red currently has their hands full squashing bugs and bringing current and next-gen console versions up to snuff, but still, one can’t help but be curious about what form it might take. Well, dataminers may have revealed a few details about what to expect when Night City finally goes online.

According to the folks at DSOGaming, a number of references to Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer modes and features can be found in the game’s executable file. The code contains references to two MP modes – Heists and a basic deathmatch. Code that refers to the Heists seems to hint you’ll be able to play as various character classes (Assassin, Netrunner, Techie, ect.) and that players will be able to drop in and out of heists on the fly. Here are some of the functions related to Heists found in Cyberpunk 2077’s code.

Set Heist State Set spawn point tag that will be used to spawn new players during the mission Spawn tag: %s Here are also some additional related functions. Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Heists Functions MP.Heist.DebugMessageNameChanged MP.Heist.MessagePlayerReady MP.Heist.SetPlayerCharacterClass (may imply multiplayer is focused on more strict character class selection system)MP_PlayerReady ++ %s joined the heist — %s left the heist Character.Cpo_Muppet_Solo Character.Cpo_Muppet_Assassin Character.Cpo_Muppet_Netrunner Character.Cpo_Muppet_Techie lobby cpo_heist_started Character.Cpo_Muppet_Default Character. Character.Cpo_Default_Player

A basic deathmatch scorecard was also found in Cyberpunk 2077’s code, as well as the following deathmatch-specific functions…

++ %s joined the match >> %s killed %s You sent yourself directly to hell! Please don’t come back Wow! You killed yourself… Bravo. Your bullet was stronger than your self-esteem Your shot destroyed your own body and soul. Duh You sent %s directly to hell! Wow! You killed %s without compassion Your bullet was stronger than %s’s head Your shot destroyed %s’s body and soul %s sent you directly to hell! Wow! %s killed you without compassion %s’s bullet was stronger than your head %s’s shot destroyed your body and soul AllowJoinInProgressDM

DSOGaming also says there's some evicence multiplayer will be relying on P2P connections, as opposed to dedicated servers, but I suspect that will change. In fact, a lot of this is likely to change – given Cyberpunk 2077’s rough start, we likely won’t be seeing multiplayer until late 2021 or maybe even 2022. That said, CDPR have hinted multiplayer will be a standalone experience in the same vein at GTA Online, so it would make a lot of sense for them to do Heists. Deathmatch is more questionable, but hey, the game’s partly a first-person shooter, so why not?

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 (although new digital sales have been suspended), and can be played via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.