Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer a ‘Smaller Project That’s Just Starting’; Monetization Will Be Wise

Cyberpunk 2077 may have gone a bit off the radar as the spotlights recently moved to the big release of this season, but the first-person action RPG by CD Projekt RED looms ever closer on the horizon with its April 16th, 2020 release date.

The Polish studio recently reported its Q3 2019 financial results (38% year-over-year, mostly thanks to the Nintendo Switch launch of The Witcher 3 and increased GOG.com revenue). CD Projekt RED's executives also discussed Cyberpunk 2077 in the Q&A session, mostly with regards to the multiplayer component, confirmed a few months ago.

Keanu Reeves Loved Cyberpunk 2077 So Much He Had His Character’s ‘Screen Time’ Doubled

When Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz discussed expenses, Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer was labeled as a 'smaller project' that has only recently begun in earnest. The CD Projekt RED CFO even confirmed there are indeed other projects in early development.

What’s visible on the balance sheet comes mostly from Cyberpunk – single-player and multiplayer, the latter being a smaller project that’s just starting. We also have some other things in early development, but as I said, the vast majority of expenses is related to the Cyberpunk universe.

Later in the Q&A, CEO Adam Kiciński replied to a question regarding monetization in Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer, stating that it will be 'wise'.

As far as the monetization of multiplayer for Cyberpunk is concerned, we believe right

now it’s definitely too early to share any details on that or give guidance; the project is in a

relatively early stage. We keep experimenting – that’s our first multiplayer game. We check

various options and possibilities, and it’s definitely not the time to point you to a specific

direction on that. Of course you can expect that we won’t change our general policy towards “deals with gamers” so I expect wise monetization and – always – value for money.

What kind of features would you like to see in Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer? Let us know in the comments.