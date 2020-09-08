Cyberpunk 2077 To Feature 15-20% More Voice Acting Than The Witcher 3

Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be a massive game, featuring even more voice acting than The Witcher 3, DLC expansions included.

Niko Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad recently shared some pictures from the game's Chinese localization recording sessions, providing some additional details, such as the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 will feature 15-20% more voice acting than the previous game from the studio.

Some pictures from the Cyberpunk 2077 Chinese localisation recording sessions. The dubbing is in Mandarin Chinese. More than 150 voice actors, 100,000 lines, 4 recording studios + 10,000 person hours. The VA work is 15-20% more than Witcher 3 (incl DLC). pic.twitter.com/g5NG7Vs9Wo — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 7, 2020

More voice acting isn't the only thing that Cyberpunk 2077 will feature over The Witcher 3, as CD Projekt Red recently confirmed that the game will also get more DLC than their previous major game.

Yes, you can expect a similar path after release. You can expect more, actually. We’re not

going into too many details today, but everything will be clear before release. As we are close to the release, expect the post-release plans to be revealed fairly soon; a series of free DLCs and expansions will be described – as I said, you can expect it fairly soon and then everything will be made clear.

The price seems to be the only Cyberpunk 2077 feature that will not top The Witcher 3.

I’m assuming you’re referring to the increased SRP in the US. As I mentioned when

answering the previous question, we already announced – a while ago – preorders for our

game in the US going at 59.99 and we’re not planning to change that price at the last minute. It’s been out in the market and known to consumers for some time. In Europe, the game has been marketed by quite a few retailers for quite a while as well, so, in other words, we’re not planning to change where we are at the last minute for the consumers.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on November 19th on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game will release on Stadia, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S on yet to be confirmed release dates.