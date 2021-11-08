Cyberpunk 2077 New Mods Introduce New Save File Sorting Options, Beautiful Japantown Luxury Apartment

A couple of new Cyberpunk 2077 mods that have been shared online these past few days introduce new options and features to the game developed by CD Projekt Red.

The first new mod, called Filter Saves by Lifepath and Type, introduces new save file sorting options that allow users to sort files by chosen Lifepath and save type. This mod also works with controllers, and it's an extremely handy one to install for players doing multiple playthroughs for characters with different Lifepaths.

This is a pretty simple mod that hides saves from the load/save list based on two available filters. It's not possible at this time to filter based on individual characters, but lifepath is pretty helpful. I've also noticed that the type filter makes it really easy to find the Point of No Return saves. In the save menu there is only a lifepaths filter since you can only overwrite manual saves.

The second new Cyberpunk 2077 mod released online recently is the Japantown Luxury Suit mod, which introduces a beautiful luxurious apartment in Japantown built from scratch featuring nearly 2000 props, multiple interactive objects, nice looking lighting, and more.

In order to load up the props and required files, you must have the following installed: Cyber Engine Tweaks

Appearance Menu Mod

Object Spawner

Teleport Gateway System Features 100% built-from-scratch two storey luxury suite for V

Nearly 2000 props in total

Multiple interactive objects

Multiple interactive consumables and pickups

High-end bedroom for V

Precisely designed rooftop garden with swimming pool

Modern kitchen with multiple interactive objects

Clothing pickups

Secret Netrunner room

Modern bathroom

Spectacular lighting

5 scripts for Nibbles

AMM spawn point

... and much more!













Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will launch next year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series S.