There Are No Plans to Add a Metro System in Cyberpunk 2077; New Mod Unlocks Additional Appearance Change Mirror Options

A metro system isn't going to be added to Cyberpunk 2077, as the developer has no plans of doing so.

Speaking on his official Twitter profile, CD Projekt Red Global Community Director Marcin Momot confirmed that the developer has no plans to add a metro system to their game, shooting down rumors that have started circulating online in the past few hours.

Sorry to be the buzz killer but that’s not it. There are no plans to add metro to the game. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) February 16, 2022

The lack of a metro system in Cyberpunk 2077 is not much of a problem for PC players, anyway, thanks to a mod released back in December that introduces such a system to the game, complete with 19 explorable stations.

- Adds a fully useable NCART System to the game

- Lets you switch between a third person and a first-person perspective

- This includes 19 handbuilt stations, where you wait for the train

- 100% Native UI, 100% Controller compatible, no loading screens and no hotkeys you have to set

- Look down onto the city streets and realize just how beautiful this game is

Speaking about mods, modders have already started expanding on some of the new features introduced to Cyberpunk 2077 by patch 1.5. The Appearance Change Unlocker improves the Appearance Change Mirror by adding options that are available in the character creator but not in the mirror, like facial features, voice, and body. This mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods and is compatible with redscript 0.5.0.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide, with a free trial available on consoles. PC gamers can also enjoy the brand new ray traced local light shadows, developed in partnership with NVIDIA to improve the game's image quality through ray tracing; Cyberpunk 2077 previously only rendered sun shadows through ray tracing, which resulted in missing shadows for some objects.