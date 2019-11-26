Cyberpunk 2077 Main Story To Be Shorter Than The Witcher 3’s; Sidequests Will Be “Crucial”

Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be a massive role-playing game, but it seems like its main story won't be as long as the one seen in CD Projekt Red's previous game, The Witcher 3.

During a recent community event held in Warsaw, as reported by Reddit user shavod, CD Projekt Red revealed some additional details on the game's story, which is apparently going to be a little shorter than The Witcher 3's story, but, on the other hand, will have better replayability.

in terms of length, main story of the Cyberpunk 2077 might be a little shorter then in The Witcher 3, but will make up for it with much higher replayability. However at the same time they still didn’t measured the length of the entire game with all the encounters and smaller quests accounted for, only the main story and major sidequests

Once the story has been completed, players will be able to continue playing and, and the team found a really cool way that, sadly, hasn't been detailed.

- about the option to continue to play the game after the ending, the response was that they found a really cool way to do it, but it’s something for the players to see. They definitely want for the people to enjoy their game as long as possible

Sidequests in Cyberpunk 2077 will also be "crucial", and they will develop in a very different way than seen in The Witcher 3.

The Witcher 3 quest structure was compared to a single line, with a bunch of branches sticking out of it, which sometimes go back to that single line. In Cyberpunk 2077 those branches grow more branches, which then often tie around each other. That means (if I understood Paweł’s explanation correctly) that sidequests that we decide to do will often evolve into more sidequests and those quests will have an impact on other quests, as well as the main storyline, to a much greater extent then they did in The Witcher 3. Thanks to all those branches it will be hard to find one playthrough, which will be exactly the same

CDPR also talked about the Cyberpunk 2077 day and night cycle, saying that it will have an organic impact on gameplay.

- day-night cycle have a pretty organic impact on the gameplay. During quests some places might be less or more guarded based on the time of day or in the night you may find some guards already sleeping, making it easier for you to sneak in. Some story scenes might also change depending on the time of day they are taking place in

The report includes plenty of other details on car physics and customization, modding and more, so make sure to check it out in full to learn more about the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 16th, 2020