Cyberpunk 2077 Lead Quest Designer Is Asking for Feedback on the Game’s Quests
The Cyberpunk 2077 Lead Quest Designer is asking for feedback on the game's quest, with the goal of using the data to improve what didn't work and understand what resonated with players.
Lead Quest Designer Pawel Sasko has launched this survey on Twitter, asking players to say what they found memorable. While it is unlikely that the date will be used to improve Cyberpunk 2077's quest, it's way more likely that the feedback will be used to improve on the game's upcoming expansions and future games by the developer.
Currently working on a retrospective look at Cyberpunk2077 quests for my team: going to analyze the reception of our players -- the goal is to improve, identify what worked well, what didn't, and why.
Was it a character, a context, a story arc, maybe a specific theme, or one event that made it especially memorable? It can be also mood, art, theme, unique gameplay sequence, an original idea
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on a yet to be confirmed release date.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.
Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
