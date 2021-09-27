Cyberpunk 2077 Lead Quest Designer Is Asking for Feedback on the Game’s Quests

The Cyberpunk 2077 Lead Quest Designer is asking for feedback on the game's quest, with the goal of using the data to improve what didn't work and understand what resonated with players.

Lead Quest Designer Pawel Sasko has launched this survey on Twitter, asking players to say what they found memorable. While it is unlikely that the date will be used to improve Cyberpunk 2077's quest, it's way more likely that the feedback will be used to improve on the game's upcoming expansions and future games by the developer.

Currently working on a retrospective look at Cyberpunk2077 quests for my team: going to analyze the reception of our players -- the goal is to improve, identify what worked well, what didn't, and why. Was it a character, a context, a story arc, maybe a specific theme, or one event that made it especially memorable? It can be also mood, art, theme, unique gameplay sequence, an original idea

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on a yet to be confirmed release date.