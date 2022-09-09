Cyberpunk 2077 AMD FSR Mod Updated to Support Version 2.1 of the Upscaling Technology

Cyberpunk 2077 is soon going to support AMD FSR 2.1 natively, but players can now enjoy the game with the latest version of AMD's upscaling technology right now thanks to a mod.

Following the official launch of the new version of the upscaling technology, the Cyberpunk 2077 mod which replaces NVIDIA DLSS with AMD FSR has been updated to support version 2.1. Some of the issues of the original mod, such as car ghosting issues, haven't been fixed, but this isn't particularly surprising, considering it is an unofficial implementation.

The Cyberpunk 2077 FidelityFx Super Resolution 2.1 mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods. An overview of the mod can be found below:

This is a proof of concept to see if such a mod is even feasible. Expect bugs!

This mod attempts to replace DLSS with FidelityFx Super Resolution 2.1. The mod is still in development, but early results are already quite impressive: My GTX 1080 is able to run Cyberpunk in 4k with about ~45 FPS which is a 2x improvement compared to the native 4k performance while having a very minor quality impact. Also, yes! this is mod is compatible with any AMD, Intel, and Nvidia GPU that can handle Cyberpunk.

How does this work?

Both FSR 2.0 and Nvidia DLSS are temporal upscalers and work (except for some minor differences) very similar. This means that both systems need similar data to work. Luckily, NVIDIA publishes its DLSS implementation as a dynamic library ( a dll file). This allows us to simply replace the DLL in question with our own version that is able to translate NVIDIA DLSS to FSR 2.0 commands. API reimplementations like Wine or DXVK work in a similar way.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.