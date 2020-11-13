Cyberpunk 2077 Partial Achievement List Leaks, Provides Hints About the Game’s Sidequests

Cyberpunk 2077 is still about a month away, but a chunk of the game’s achievements leaked earlier today via the GOG Galaxy app. No storyline achievements have leaked, so don’t get too worried about spoilers, but the ones that did do provide a hint about what kind of sidequests Cyberpunk 2077 players will be busying themselves with. Overall, it looks like Cyberpunk 2077 will have 45 achievements (1 Platinum, 1 Gold, 17 Silver, and 26 Bronze).

You can check out the full list of leaked Cyberpunk 2077 achievements below, courtesy of the folks PowerPyx. Again, no real SPOILERS, but be careful if you’re hoping to go in completely fresh…

Platinum Earn all other trophies in Cyberpunk 2077 City Lights Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in City Center. Full Body Conversion Install at least one implant in each system and body part. Right Back At Ya Kill or incapacitate an enemy who threw a grenade at you. The Wandering Fool Find all tarot graffiti. Autojock Buy all vehicles available for purchase. Frequent Flyer Find all fast travel dataterms. Gun Fu Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies in quick succession with a revolver or pistol in close combat. Gunslinger Shoot an enemy grenade in midair with a revolver. Master Crafter Craft 3 Legendary items. I Am The Law Complete all Cyberpsycho Sightings. Mean Streets Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Heywood. Little Tokyo Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Westbrook. Christmas Tree Attack Complete a Breach Protocol with a minimum of 3 daemons uploaded. The Quick and the Dead Kill or incapacitate 50 enemies while time is slowed. Must Be Rats Perform the Distract Enemies quickhack 30 times without drawing attention to yourself. Breathtaking Collect all items that once belonged to Johnny Silverhand. The Wasteland Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in the Badlands. Daemon In The Shell Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies with one “Detonate Grenade” quickhack. Stanislavski’s Method Use a dialogue option related to V’s life path 10 times. Ten out of Ten Reach the max level in any skill. Rough Landing While Berserk cyberware is active, perform a Superhero Landing to kill or incapacitate 2 enemies. The World Complete the main storyline. Greetings from Pacifica! Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Pacifica. The Jungle Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Santo Domingo. True Soldier Kill or incapacitate 300 enemies using ranged weapons. True Warrior Kill or incapacitate 100 enemies using melee weapons. Two Heads, One Bullet Kill or incapacitate 2 enemies with the same sniper rifle shot. V for Vendetta After reviving yourself with Second Heart, kill or incapacitate the enemy who killed you. It’s Elementary Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Watson. Legend of the Afterlife Reach max Street Cred. 14x Hidden Trophies (Story-Related) There are 14x hidden trophies which seem to be tied to the story. Their descriptions will be added later.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on December 10, and can be played on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility. Full next-gen upgrades are coming in early 2021.