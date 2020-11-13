Cyberpunk 2077 Partial Achievement List Leaks, Provides Hints About the Game’s Sidequests
Cyberpunk 2077 is still about a month away, but a chunk of the game’s achievements leaked earlier today via the GOG Galaxy app. No storyline achievements have leaked, so don’t get too worried about spoilers, but the ones that did do provide a hint about what kind of sidequests Cyberpunk 2077 players will be busying themselves with. Overall, it looks like Cyberpunk 2077 will have 45 achievements (1 Platinum, 1 Gold, 17 Silver, and 26 Bronze).
You can check out the full list of leaked Cyberpunk 2077 achievements below, courtesy of the folks PowerPyx. Again, no real SPOILERS, but be careful if you’re hoping to go in completely fresh…
Platinum
Earn all other trophies in Cyberpunk 2077
City Lights
Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in City Center.
Full Body Conversion
Install at least one implant in each system and body part.
Right Back At Ya
Kill or incapacitate an enemy who threw a grenade at you.
The Wandering Fool
Find all tarot graffiti.
Autojock
Buy all vehicles available for purchase.
Frequent Flyer
Find all fast travel dataterms.
Gun Fu
Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies in quick succession with a revolver or pistol in close combat.
Gunslinger
Shoot an enemy grenade in midair with a revolver.
Master Crafter
Craft 3 Legendary items.
I Am The Law
Complete all Cyberpsycho Sightings.
Mean Streets
Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Heywood.
Little Tokyo
Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Westbrook.
Christmas Tree Attack
Complete a Breach Protocol with a minimum of 3 daemons uploaded.
The Quick and the Dead
Kill or incapacitate 50 enemies while time is slowed.
Must Be Rats
Perform the Distract Enemies quickhack 30 times without drawing attention to yourself.
Breathtaking
Collect all items that once belonged to Johnny Silverhand.
The Wasteland
Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in the Badlands.
Daemon In The Shell
Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies with one “Detonate Grenade” quickhack.
Stanislavski’s Method
Use a dialogue option related to V’s life path 10 times.
Ten out of Ten
Reach the max level in any skill.
Rough Landing
While Berserk cyberware is active, perform a Superhero Landing to kill or incapacitate 2 enemies.
The World
Complete the main storyline.
Greetings from Pacifica!
Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Pacifica.
The Jungle
Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Santo Domingo.
True Soldier
Kill or incapacitate 300 enemies using ranged weapons.
True Warrior
Kill or incapacitate 100 enemies using melee weapons.
Two Heads, One Bullet
Kill or incapacitate 2 enemies with the same sniper rifle shot.
V for Vendetta
After reviving yourself with Second Heart, kill or incapacitate the enemy who killed you.
It’s Elementary
Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Watson.
Legend of the Afterlife
Reach max Street Cred.
14x Hidden Trophies (Story-Related)
There are 14x hidden trophies which seem to be tied to the story. Their descriptions will be added later.
Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on December 10, and can be played on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility. Full next-gen upgrades are coming in early 2021.
