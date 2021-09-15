Cyberpunk 2077 1.31 Patch Comparison Videos Highlight Performance Improvements on PlayStation Consoles and More

New Cyberpunk 2077 comparison videos have been shared online, highlighting the changes brought by the 1.31 patch that has gone live yesterday.

The new video, put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlight considerable performance improvements in the PlayStation versions of the game. On the other hand, Cyberpunk 2077 still seems to struggle quite a bit on Xbox One, sporting very uneven performance even after all the patches that have been released since launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.31 Improves Wet Surfaces System, GPU Memory Optimization on PlayStation Consoles and More

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.31 patch introduced, among other things, improvements for the Wet Surfaces System and other visual fixes. The improvements supposedly make wet surfaces look even better than they did before an issue was introduced in a previous patch.

Fixed an issue where roads after rain did not look wet, which was the result of ongoing work on the Wet Surfaces System. In 1.31 wet surfaces should look more detailed than they did even before the issue occurred.

Removed hair and/or eyebrows in cases where they were set to "off" in earlier game versions.

Fixed an issue where shooting with a Tech weapon caused a momentary blinding light.

